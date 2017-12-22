Rugby union team of the year: Who makes your 2017 side?

Is Beauden Barrett your fly-half? Do you pick Owen Farrell at 10 or 12? Does Lions man of the series Jonathan Davies make the cut?

2017 was another spectacular year of rugby.

The British and Irish Lions drew their series against world champions New Zealand, England made it back-to-back Six Nations titles despite Ireland thwarting their Grand Slam attempt, and Scotland thrashed Australia in the autumn internationals.

And, while Wales' Test performances were mixed, there was a stirring Pro14 triumph for Scarlets, and Ospreys hooker Scot Baldwin gave us the story of the year when he was bitten by a lion.

But who were the outstanding players? Here's your chance to have you say and pick your rugby union team of the year.

Is Beauden Barrett your fly-half? Do you pick Owen Farrell at 10 or 12? Does Lions man of the series Jonathan Davies make the cut?

After much deliberation - and one or two heated debates - BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter Chris Jones and former England winger Ugo Monye have picked their team, which you can hear on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Now it's time to pick yours.

Use the numbers as they correspond to positions. So one is loose-head prop, two is hooker, three tight-head prop, four and five are second rows, six is blind-side flanker, seven open-side flanker and eight, well, it's number eight.

For the backs, nine is scrum-half, 10 fly-half, 11 and 14 are wings, 12 inside centre, 13 outside centre and 15 is full-back.