Manu Tuilagi: Leicester centre has citing for dangerous tackle dismissed

Manu Tuilagi
Tuilagi was playing in his first match after recovering from a knee injury sustained on the first day of the season

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi will face no disciplinary action after his citing for a dangerous tackle against Munster was dismissed.

The ruling means the 26-year-old England is free to face Saracens in the Premiership on Christmas Eve.

Tuilagi was making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on the first day of the season.

He was cited for making a tackle on Munster's Chris Cloete in Leicester's 16-25 Champions Cup defeat on Sunday.

A dangerous tackle carries a low-end suspension of two weeks, but Tuilagi is now available to play against Saracens and then against Exeter on 31 December.

