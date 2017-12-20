Glasgow Warriors: Jonny Gray signs new two-year deal after rejecting Bristol

Jonny Gray says he is delighted to extend his stay at a "special club"

Scotland lock Jonny Gray has signed a new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors after rejecting a move to Bristol.

The 23-year-old, who has 38 caps and 79 appearances for Warrriors, will be tied to the club until May 2020.

"This club is very special to me," Gray told Warriors TV. "It's where I'm from. My family and my friends are here."

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie expressed delight at securing the future of such a "phenomenal player" with an impressive work ethic.

Domestically, Gray made his Warriors debut aged 18 in December 2012 and helped them clinch the Pro12 title for the first time in 2015.

Warriors play in the 1872 Cup against Edinburgh on Saturday and the lock said he was delighted to remain in a city and at a club "that I love and I care about a lot".

"With the new coaches coming in it has been a very exciting time," he said. "Glasgow are a really ambitious club and have been for a few years and I'm delighted to be a part of it.

"When you run out at Scotstoun, you represent more than yourself. You represent your club and your city."

Rennie said he was "rapt" to extend Gray's stay at Warriors, with the lock's previous deal due to expire at the end of the season.

"Jonny has achieved an enormous amount for a guy of 23," he added.

"He has 38 caps for Scotland and is playing his 80th game for Glasgow this weekend.

"He's part of the leadership group here, he's captained the side before and is a massive contributor about the place week in, week out."