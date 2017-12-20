John Afoa: Gloucester prop in talks with Bristol over move

Gloucester signed former All Blacks prop John Afoa from Ulster in 2013

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has revealed prop John Afoa is in talks about a move to Championship club Bristol at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who won 36 caps for the All Blacks, has made 10 appearances in the Premiership this term.

Asked if Afoa would leave, Ackermann replied: "There's a big possibility, he's busy talking to Bristol and Bristol is talking with him.

"We're obviously aware of that and we'll see how that goes."

Former Ulster and Auckland Blues player Afoa lifted the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2011.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard will leave Gloucester at the end of this campaign to play for Dragons on a three-year deal.

"It's not just Jaco Kriel, or just Richard leaving, there are so many things that we have to discuss to move the squad forward," Ackermann added. "There are lots of permutations."

Gloucester are second in the Premiership, while Bristol are top of the second-tier having won all 11 matches this season.