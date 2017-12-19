Opeti Fonua: Newcastle Falcons back-row rejoins Agen

Opeti Fonua played for Tonga at the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup

Newcastle Falcons have released back-row Opeti Fonua to rejoin French Top 14 side Agen with immediate effect.

Fonua, 31, joined the Falcons from Leicester Tigers in August 2016 and made 13 first-team appearances for the Premiership club.

The Tonga international, who has had two spells at Agen, signed for London Welsh from Bayonne in November 2014 and moved to the Tigers a year later.

"We wish him all the best," director of rugby Dean Richards said.