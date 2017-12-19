Leinster prop Cian Healy cited for reckless use of forearm against Exeter

Cian Healy was yellow-carded for reckless use of the forearm in a ruck

Cian Healy could miss Leinster's festive Pro14 inter-provincial derbies after being cited for the reckless use of a forearm in the Irish province's Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs.

The Ireland prop received a yellow card from referee Pascal Gauzere but was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card.

The lower end of the suspension is two weeks and a mid-range ban six weeks.

Leinster have confirmed that Johnny Sexton failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during Saturday's win in Dublin.

Sexton lasted just two minutes of the match at the Aviva Stadium before coming off after sustaining a heavy blow to the head.

Leinster's statement on Tuesday contradicted Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's assertion at the RTE Sports Awards on Saturday night that the fly-half had passed an HIA.

Sexton is undergoing return-to-play protocols and his participation in Leinster's trip to Thomond Park to face Munster on Boxing Day could be in doubt depending on how doctors assess his condition this week.

Johnny Sexton leaves the field after two minutes of the win over Exeter

The Irish number 10 suffered four concussions in 2014 and was forced to take a 12-week break which ruled him out of Ireland's opening game of the 2015 Six Nations.

Healy will learn his fate on Wednesday after being cited for the reckless use of a forearm when entering a ruck.

The European Professional CLub Rugby (EPCR) alleges that Healy "charged into a ruck and struck the head of Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie with his forearm in the 17th minute of the match in contravention of Law 10.4".

Separately, Healy was on the receiving end of a similar incident for which Mitch Lees has been cited, accused of charging into a ruck and striking Healy in the 40th minute.

Sean O'Brien will definitely miss the derby after aggravating an injury against Exeter while hooker Sean Cronin broke two teeth during the game and is doubtful.

Elsewhere, Leicester's Manu Tuilagi has been cited for a hit on Munster's Chris Cloete.