Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins

Newcastle forward Mark Wilson made two appearances for England on their tour of Argentina in the summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 23 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Mark Wilson captains Newcastle Falcons on his 200th appearance for the club

Nili Latu and Sonatane Takulua return to the side, along with Vereniki Goneva, Chris Harris, Sinoti Sinoti, Toby Flood, Kyle Cooper and Jon Welsh.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw reaches his 250th appearance for Harlequins as they make seven changes.

Joe Marler, Ben Glynn and James Chisholm also come in to the pack, while Mike Brown, Tim Visser and Jono Kitto start in the back line.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Socino, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson (capt), Graham, Latu.

Replacements: Sowrey, Lockwood, S. Wilson, Robinson, Burrows, Young, Hodgson, Tait.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Kitto; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Glynn, Chisholm, Robshaw, Bothma.

Replacements: Piper, Boyce, Swainston, Matthews, Luamanu, Lewis, Lang, Cheeseman.

Referee: Luke Pearce.