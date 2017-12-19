European Champions Cup: Leicester's Manu Tuilagi and Leinster's Cian Healy cited

Manu Tuilagi
Manu Tuilagi missed England's autumn internationals after having surgery on a knee injury

England centre Manu Tuilagi faces disciplinary action after being cited for a dangerous tackle in Leicester's European defeat by Munster on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on the first day of the season.

Ireland prop Cian Healy and Exeter lock Mitch Lees have also been charged after the weekend's Champions Cup action.

The trio will have hearings on Wednesday and, if guilty, the low-entry ban for the offences is two weeks.

Lees has been charged with striking the head of the Leinster's Healy with his head during their Pool Three tie on Saturday, while Healy himself could get a ban for striking with the forearm.

