Tadhg Furlong: Ireland prop to stay with Leinster

Tadhg Furlong
In the view of many observers, Tadhg Furlong has become the world's leading tight-head prop

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong will remain at Leinster until 2021 after signing a three-year IRFU contract on Friday.

The 25-year-old tight-head has made 73 appearances for the province, while the first of his 19 Ireland caps came against Wales two years ago.

Furlong was the starting Lions tight-head for all three Test matches against New Zealand in the summer.

"I am delighted to have signed a contract with the IRFU to continue to play with Leinster," said Furlong.

"I got a number of opportunities over the past few seasons that have helped me to develop as a player and I want to continue to develop and be successful with both Leinster and Ireland."

Furlong made his debut for Leinster against Newport Gwent Dragons in November 2013.

"As a young prop still learning his trade Tadhg has shown enormous growth over the past 18 months," said David Nucifora, IRFU director of high performance.

"He learned a lot from his experience at RWC15 and has kicked on since that tournament to produce consistently impressive performances for Ireland, Leinster and the Lions."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired