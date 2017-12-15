Tadhg Furlong: Ireland prop to stay with Leinster

In the view of many observers, Tadhg Furlong has become the world's leading tight-head prop

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong will remain at Leinster until 2021 after signing a three-year IRFU contract on Friday.

The 25-year-old tight-head has made 73 appearances for the province, while the first of his 19 Ireland caps came against Wales two years ago.

Furlong was the starting Lions tight-head for all three Test matches against New Zealand in the summer.

"I am delighted to have signed a contract with the IRFU to continue to play with Leinster," said Furlong.

"I got a number of opportunities over the past few seasons that have helped me to develop as a player and I want to continue to develop and be successful with both Leinster and Ireland."

Furlong made his debut for Leinster against Newport Gwent Dragons in November 2013.

"As a young prop still learning his trade Tadhg has shown enormous growth over the past 18 months," said David Nucifora, IRFU director of high performance.

"He learned a lot from his experience at RWC15 and has kicked on since that tournament to produce consistently impressive performances for Ireland, Leinster and the Lions."