European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Krasny Yar (Fri)

Prop Rory Sutherland is on the comeback trail for Edinburgh after 16 months out injured

European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Krasny Yar Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen via BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh have made 11 changes as they attempt to maintain their 100% European Challenge Cup pool record with victory over Russians Krasny Yar on Friday.

James Johnstone, Duhan van der Merwe and Sean Kennedy come into the backs, with Darcy Graham switched to full-back and Chris Dean to inside centre.

Rory Sutherland, Neil Cochrane, Fraser McKenzie, Lewis Carmichael, Cornell du Preez and Jamie Ritchie start up front.

The match has been moved to Murrayfield because of a frozen pitch at Myreside.

Edinburgh ran in 10 tries when they thumped Krasny Yar 73-14 in Moscow in October, and are aiming for a fourth consecutive bonus-point victory

Richard Cockerill's side are aiming for a fourth consecutive bonus-point victory in the second-tier European competition which would all but seal a home quarter-final.

Graham, 20, gets a chance at full-back after a try-scoring debut on the wing against London Irish last week, while Van der Merwe makes his home debut on the left flank.

Scrum-half Kennedy is handed his first start of the season, while Johnstone comes in at outside centre to form a midfield partnership with Dean.

Loose-head prop Sutherland continues his comeback from 16 months out with a thigh injury and Cochrane takes over at hooker with Stuart McInally one of half-a-dozen Scotland players given a rest.

Captain McKenzie teams up with Carmichael in the second row, while Ritchie and Du Preez join Magnus Bradbury in the back row.

Edinburgh: Graham; Hoyland, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Kennedy; Sutherland, Cochrane, McCallum, McKenzie (capt), Carmichael, Bradbury, Ritchie, Du Preez.

Replacements: Fenton, K Bryce, Shields, Mata, Crosbie, Fowles, Kinghorn, Rasolea.