Challenge Cup: Dragons v Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle beat Dragons 32-27 in their first meeting in the 2017-18 European Challenge Cup

European Challenge Cup Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website plus updates on BBC local radio

Wales internationals Cory Hill, Hallam Amos and Elliott Dee return to face Newcastle in a Dragons team showing eight changes from the win over Enisei.

Hill captains the team while fly-half Gavin Henson returns to partner 17-year-old scrum-half Dan Babos.

Falcons make three changes from the team that beat Bordeaux-Begles.

Joel Hodgson comes in for fly-half Craig Willis with wing Zach Kibirige replacing Alex Tait and Sean Robinson named in the second row.

Unbeaten Newcastle top Pool One, four points clear of second-placed Dragons who missed out on a bonus point against Russian side Enisei when they could manage only three tries.

The return of Amos, who impressed for Wales during the autumn internationals, will give the Welsh region an extra threat behind the scrum.

Falcons include Josh Matavesi in the centre, a familiar face to Welsh fans after his time with Ospreys.

"I've experienced Rodney Parade quite a few times with the Ospreys and it's a tough place to play," he said.

"It's not a very nice place to go and play on a Friday night because they're a good side and their fans really get involved. We're absolutely not taking them lightly."

Dragons: Amos; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt, Henson, Babos; Hobbs, Dee, Fairbrother, J Davies, Hill (capt), Wainwright, Roach, Benjamin.

Replacements: Belcher, Ellis, T Davies, Landman, Sheekey, C Davies, Robson, Howard.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Kibirige, Penny, Matavesi, Radwan; Hodgson Stuart; Lockwood; Sowrey, S Wilson, Witty, Robinson, M Wilson (captain), Graham, Burrows.

Replacements: Blamire, Vickers, Davison, Young, Uzokwe, Young, Willis, C Wilson

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Touch judges: Ben Blain, Finlay Brown (Both Scotland)

