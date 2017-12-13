James Hanson: Gloucester sign Australia hooker on permanent contract
Australia hooker James Hanson has signed a permanent contract with Gloucester after spending two and a half months with the Premiership side.
The 29-year-old signed on a short-term deal from Melbourne Rebels in September and had been set to return to the club.
However he has agreed an undisclosed-length contract to stay at Gloucester, where he has made seven appearances.
"It's a great bunch of lads and they've made me incredibly welcome from day one," Hanson told the club website.
Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys added: "I'm delighted that James has agreed to extend his stay with the club and we're grateful to the Rebels for agreeing to release James from his contract."