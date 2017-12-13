George Turner: Glasgow Warriors hooker banned for four weeks

George Turner will miss Saturday's return match with Montpellier and the festive games with Edinburgh

Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner has been banned for four weeks for the incident that led to a yellow card in the Champions Cup loss to Montpellier.

Turner was yellow-carded for an off-the-ball shoulder charge to the back of Louis Picamoles when Warriers led 17-5.

The Scotland cap was adjudged to have broken Law 10.4 (f), which concerns "playing an opponent without the ball".

He will miss Saturday's return fixture with Montpellier and the Pro14 festive double-header against Edinburgh.

Turner, on loan from the capital club, will also miss a further Pro14 fixture at Zebre on 6 January. He will becoming available again ahead of Glasgow's final two European Champions Cup pool games against Leinster and Exeter.

The suspension of Turner, who won his first two caps in Scotland's autumn Tests, adds to Glasgow's problems at hooker, with first-choice Fraser Brown missing last weekend's game with concussion issues and still going through return-to-play protocols.

A third Scotland international, Pat McArthur, has been suffering with hamstring problems.

With James Malcolm the only other fit front-line hooker, Glasgow Hawks' Grant Stewart has been called up by the Warriors, replacing injured centre Sam Johnson in their Champions Cup squad.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie called Turner's sin-binning "dumb" after their 29-22 loss to Montpellier confirmed their exit from Europe halfway through the group fixtures.

"Leading by 12, we should've had a line-out 20m out to apply more pressure and instead he ends up in the bin - and three minutes later they've scored," Rennie noted.

Meanwhile, Warriors flanker Callum Gibbins is a doubt for Saturday's fixture, having sustained an Achilles injury in the warm-up against Montpellier last week.

Italy wing Leonardo Sarto, who scored two tries in the defeat, injured a shoulder during the match, and will undergo a scan this week.