European Champions Cup: Benetton Rugby v Scarlets (Sat)

Paul Asquith's late try secured a bonus point win against 14-man Benetton in Llanelli

European Champions Cup Pool 5 Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 16 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Wales

Scarlets have been forced to charter a flight for their Champions Cup match against Benetton after their original Friday flight to Italy was cancelled.

An air-traffic control strike in Italy left them looking at alternative flights in time for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The strike is only affecting certain airports in Italy.

The Scarlets have arranged a flight which will arrive in Italy late on Friday.

Scarlets make four changes for the trip to Treviso from last week's thrilling 33-28 win in Llanelli.

Wales internationals Scott Williams and Rob Evans return at centre and prop, with Will Boyde in the back row and Dan Evans at fly-half in place of Rhys Patchell, who has concussion.

Benetton are without Francesco Minto. who is suspended for three weeks following his red card at Parc y Scarlets.

The Italians make eight changes after almost shocking the Welsh region in west Wales.

Scarlets need a win to maintain any hope of qualifying from Pool Five after narrow defeats by Toulon and Bath.

Coach Wayne Pivac says the side should not think about a bonus point before they have secured victory.

"A win is paramount, if we can get four tries or more that will be a bonus against this side at their home," said the New Zealander.

"We're under no illusions that it will be a tough game; we'll take a win any way it comes really.

"At the moment we're still in the area where we control our own destiny.

"We've got three games left, clearly if we were good enough to get three wins we'll be in with a good shout of qualifying. If we can improve on the performance from the weekend hopefully after this weekend we'll still be alive."

Scarlets needed a last-minute try by Paul Asquith to beat the Italian side, who had been reduced to 14 men after Minto's dismissal early in the first half.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny Mcnicholl, Paul Asquith, Scott Williams Steff Evans; Dan Jones Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Werner Kruger, Steven Cummins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, James Davies, Will Boyde

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Simon Gardiner, John Barclay, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Hughes

Benetton Rugby: Hayward; Esposito, Benvenuti, Morisi, Ioane; Allan, Tebaldi: Zani, Bigi, Pasquali, Zanni, Budd (capt), Negri, Steyn, Manu

Replacements: Baravalle, Quaglio, Traore, Ruzza, Barbini, Gori, McKinley, Brex

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Cyril Lafon (France), Francois Bouzac (France)

TMO: Brian MacNiece (Ireland)