Edinburgh to take on Krasny Yar at Murrayfield

Edinburgh will play at Murrayfield again on Friday

European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Krasny Yar Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen via BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup match Krasny Yar on Friday has been switched to Murrayfield due to a frozen pitch at Myreside.

Richard Cokerill's side are aiming for a fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

They ran in 10 tries to thump Krasny Yar 73-14 in Moscow in October.

Last Saturday's 50-20 triumph over London Irish was also moved to the national stadium at Murrayfield because of the freezing temperatures.