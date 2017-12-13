Edinburgh to take on Krasny Yar at Murrayfield

Edinburgh will play at Murrayfield again on Friday
Edinburgh will play at Murrayfield again on Friday
European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Krasny Yar
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT
Coverage: Listen via BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup match Krasny Yar on Friday has been switched to Murrayfield due to a frozen pitch at Myreside.

Richard Cokerill's side are aiming for a fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

They ran in 10 tries to thump Krasny Yar 73-14 in Moscow in October.

Last Saturday's 50-20 triumph over London Irish was also moved to the national stadium at Murrayfield because of the freezing temperatures.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired