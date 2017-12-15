European Champions Cup: Leicester v Munster

Manu Tuilagi (right) is fit again after the latest in a series of injuries that have threatened to derail his career

European Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England centre Manu Tuilagi returns for the first time since the opening weekend of the season as Leicester take on Munster.

Australia centre Matt Toomua also returns, with Mathew Tait replacing the injured Telusa Veainu at full-back.

Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau starts on the bench for Tigers having arrived this week.

Munster have promoted hooker Kevin O'Byrne and winger Darren Sweetnam after last week's 33-10 win.

Tuilagi, 26, injured his knee against Bath at the start of September, having previously been sidelined by groin, hamstring and knee injuries.

"We prepared well for last weekend but we didn't deliver on the day and were beaten by a very committed Munster side," said Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor.

"Now we are looking at a big reaction at home this week. Pool Four is the tightest of all the groups in the competition and all four teams still have everything to play for.

"Matt and Manu have been training hard, they're world-class operators and it's great to have them back."

Keith Earls and Niall Scannell are notable returnees to the squad for Munster following respective hamstring and thumb injuries.

Leicester: Tait; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford, Youngs; Traynor, Youngs, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Williams, Kalafamoni

Replacements: Mulipola, Baumann, Barrow, Hamilton, Harrison, Ford, Malouf

Munster: Zebo; Sweetnam, Arnold, Scannell, Wootton; Keatley, Murray; Kilcoyne, O'Byrne, Archer, Kleyn, Holland, O'Mahony, Cloete, Stander

Replacements: Scannell, Scott, Ryan, O'Shea, O'Donoghue, Williams, Hanrahan, Earls

