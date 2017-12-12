Tommy Bowe: Ireland player out of Ulster's Champions Cup game against Harlequins

Ireland wing Tommy Bowe started at centre in Ulster's win over Harlequins on Sunday

European Champions Cup Pool 1: Ulster v Harlequins Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster MW

Tommy Bowe has been ruled out of Ulster's European Champions Cup game against Harlequins on Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Ireland wing Bowe started at centre in Sunday's 17-5 victory over the Premiership club which reignited the Irish province's European hopes.

Rory Best and Luke Marshall both remain out for Les Kiss's side.

Ireland captain Best has a foot infection with centre Marshall still missing because of an Achilles injury.

Centre Jared Payne remains unavailable because of the headaches which ended his British & Irish Lions tour in the summer.

Payne, 32, has not played since the tour because of the injury which Ulster say is "not concussion-related" but involves the player suffering headaches following training sessions.

Back row Jean Deysel will not be considered for this weekend's game as he nears a comeback after injury but could feature in the Pro14 game against Connacht on 23 December.