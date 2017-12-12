Tommy Bowe: Ireland player out of Ulster's Champions Cup game against Harlequins

Tommy Bowe has earned 69 Ireland caps
Ireland wing Tommy Bowe started at centre in Ulster's win over Harlequins on Sunday
European Champions Cup Pool 1: Ulster v Harlequins
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 15 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster MW

Tommy Bowe has been ruled out of Ulster's European Champions Cup game against Harlequins on Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Ireland wing Bowe started at centre in Sunday's 17-5 victory over the Premiership club which reignited the Irish province's European hopes.

Rory Best and Luke Marshall both remain out for Les Kiss's side.

Ireland captain Best has a foot infection with centre Marshall still missing because of an Achilles injury.

Centre Jared Payne remains unavailable because of the headaches which ended his British & Irish Lions tour in the summer.

Payne, 32, has not played since the tour because of the injury which Ulster say is "not concussion-related" but involves the player suffering headaches following training sessions.

Back row Jean Deysel will not be considered for this weekend's game as he nears a comeback after injury but could feature in the Pro14 game against Connacht on 23 December.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired