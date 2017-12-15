European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Zebre

Ed Slater
Gloucester are second in Pool 3, having played a game less than leaders
European Challenge Cup
Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make nine changes to the side that beat Zebre 33-26 last weekend, ahead of Saturday's return Pool 3 Challenge Cup game at Kingsholm.

Lock Ed Slater comes in to captain the side, with Mariano Galarza, Jake Polledri and Freddie Clarke the only three forwards to retain their places.

Tonga winger David Halaifonua and Samoa hooker Motu Matu'u both return for the hosts after international duty.

Italian club Zebre have lost all three of their group matches so far.

Gloucester: Sharples; Thorley, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Halaifonua; Burns, Vellacott; Orr, Matu'u, Hohneck; Slater (capt), Galarza; Polledri, Safe, Clarke.

Replacements: Hibbard, McAllister, Denman, Savage, Beckett, Heinz, Williams, Purdy.

Zebre team news to follow.

