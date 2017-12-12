George Turner: Glasgow Warriors hooker cited after yellow card against Montpellier
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner could face a ban after being cited for the incident that led to his sin-binning in the defeat by Montpellier.
Turner, who had scored a try, received a yellow card for an off-the-ball shoulder charge to the back of Louis Picamoles while Warriers led 17-5.
The Scotland cap is alleged to have broken Law 10.4 (f), which concerns "playing an opponent without the ball".
A three-man disciplinary committee will hear the case in London on Wednesday.
After the 29-22 loss, Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "We started pretty well; George's sin-bin was dumb.
"Leading by 12, we should've had a line-out 20m out to apply more pressure and instead he ends up in the bin - and three minutes later they've scored."