George Turner: Glasgow Warriors hooker cited after yellow card against Montpellier

Glasgow Warriors' George Turner is shown a yellow card against Montpellier
George Turner could be banned for Saturday's return meeting with Montpellier

Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner could face a ban after being cited for the incident that led to his sin-binning in the defeat by Montpellier.

Turner, who had scored a try, received a yellow card for an off-the-ball shoulder charge to the back of Louis Picamoles while Warriers led 17-5.

The Scotland cap is alleged to have broken Law 10.4 (f), which concerns "playing an opponent without the ball".

A three-man disciplinary committee will hear the case in London on Wednesday.

After the 29-22 loss, Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "We started pretty well; George's sin-bin was dumb.

"Leading by 12, we should've had a line-out 20m out to apply more pressure and instead he ends up in the bin - and three minutes later they've scored."

