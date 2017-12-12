Taulupe Faletau: Bath's Wales and Lions forward out until at least early March

Taulupe Faletau (right) has played 70 times for Wales

Wales forward Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out until at least early March with a knee injury he suffered on European Champions Cup duty for Bath.

The 70-times capped number eight will miss some, if not all, of the 2018 Six Nations, which starts on 3 February.

Bath confirmed he damaged medial knee ligaments in Saturday's defeat by Toulon and could require surgery, keeping him out for longer.

"It's quite serious," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"He's going to see the specialist on Friday to see whether it needs to be surgical or not."

If the 27-year old needs surgery, he could be out for 16 weeks, ruling him out of the whole Six Nations tournament.

Wales, who start the competition against Scotland in Cardiff, are already without Faletau's fellow 2017 British and Irish Lions Sam Warburton and Jonathan Davies.

Warburton has had knee surgery, while centre Davies is out for the season after surgery on an ankle.

Wales are also likely to start the tournament without Scarlets lock Jake Ball, who dislocated his shoulder in the defeat by the All Blacks in November.