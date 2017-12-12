Iain Henderson: Lions lock yet to agree new deal with Ulster and Ireland

Media playback is not supported on this device Iain Henderson hopes to confirm his future 'in the next couple of weeks'

British & Irish Lion Iain Henderson says he is still negotiating with the IRFU and Ulster over a new contract.

The Ulster lock is among several Ireland regulars whose current provincial and national deals expire at the end of this season.

Simon Zebo has announced he will play in France next year while other Munster stars Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander are also being linked with moves.

"I haven't signed another contract yet," Henderson, 25, told BBC Sport NI.

"A lot of players who are in international set-ups are naturally going to gain attention but ideally playing at Ulster is where I've played all my rugby and where I enjoy playing.

"Hopefully over the next couple of weeks, I'll get my contract sorted wherever it's going to be."

Zebo's confirmation that he will be playing in the Top 14 next season was quickly followed by his omission from Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad for the November internationals.

Henderson wasn't surprised that the 27-year-old Munster star has opted for a change of scenery from next season.

"Simon has always said that he had it in him, that he would like to go away and play somewhere different and as well, he's maybe got a couple of years on me."

For his part, Lions lock Henderson admitted the decision over where he is going to play his rugby from next season will be "one of the most difficult" of his career.

"Every player has a market value.

"You have to ensure that can get a good balance between your market value and where you want to be and, if there is a middle ground to find, sacrifice something financially or go the other way and be completely financially-driven and leave where you would like to play.

"Every player is different. I'll just have to wait and see what happens."