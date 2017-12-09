Glasgow 22-29 Montpellier: Colin Gregor fears damage to Scottish standing

Defeat by Montpellier extinguished Glasgow's slim chances of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Former Glasgow half-back Colin Gregor fears Warriors' poor Champions Cup campaign could fuel a "dismissive" attitude to Scottish clubs in Europe.

Friday's home defeat by Montpellier left Glasgow with three straight losses in Pool 3, and a solitary point.

They are now effectively eliminated from Europe's premier club tournament.

"The reputation and respect Glasgow had started to generate by getting into the quarter-finals last year, teams start to take a bit of notice," Gregor said.

"This year, they've let it go again, the way that Leinster and Exeter have beaten them, and now an average Montpellier have put them away as well.

"They're now looking at going over to France [to play Montpellier next weekend], are they going to get anything from that?

"They're looking at one or two victories at the most from this pool now, and it's just disappointing, because the good work that had been building over the last couple of years is beginning to unravel.

"And it's that whole dismissive approach towards, especially, the club game in Scotland."

Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson on BBC Radio Scotland "Errors and ill-discipline will kill any team, it doesn't matter what form you're in. A few mind-blanks up top and you let a few things slip and it can all fall apart. "We're still in a good place, we know we're a good team and we can put teams like that to the sword, we've just got to be a bit sharper in terms of discipline and errors."

Warriors lost six of their 11 line-outs and conceded 14 penalties at Scotstoun, with head coach Dave Rennie branding their ball retention "woeful", and lamenting a "dumb" yellow card to George Turner.

Glasgow led 17-5 approaching the half-hour mark, thanks to tries from Leonardo Sarto and hooker Turner.

But the latter's sin-binning for a foolish shoulder-charge, off the ball, to the back of Montpellier number eight Louis Picamoles swung the match in the French side's favour.

Warriors lost Jonny Gray to a yellow card immediately after Turner's return, shipping three tries before Sarto's breakaway score gave them hope of salvaging victory.

'They didn't get it right at all'

Glasgow have scored 44 tries on league duty this season, and BBC Scotland pundit and former Scotland Sevens captain Gregor was surprised to see Rennie's men so profligate with ball in hand.

"The only way Montpellier were going to get into this game was if Glasgow let them - if Glasgow's discipline let [Glasgow] down and their error count was too high," Gregor, who made over 100 Warriors appearances, said. "That's not what Glasgow are about.

Three tries - two of them scored by Sarto - were not enough for Glasgow to prevail

"There are times Glasgow make errors because that's the way they play - a very high-risk, high-reward approach to the game. But they didn't get it right at all tonight. Or [only] in very, very small patches. And I think that'll be the real frustration for them.

"I don't think that Montpellier side are very good, particularly on that showing tonight. They are very beatable."