European Champions Cup: Toulon 24-20 Bath

Former New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu scored a crucial try for Toulon before half-time

European Rugby Champions Cup Toulon (7) 24 Tries: Nonu, Mathewson, Belleau Cons: Trinh-Duc 3 Pens: Trinh-Duc Bath (13) 20 Tries: Watson, Joseph Cons: Priestland 2 Pens: Priestland 2

Bath were denied an historic victory over Toulon at the Stade Mayol by a late try from replacement fly-half Anthony Belleau.

Bath led by six at the break but with Chris Cook in the sin bin, Alby Mathewson pounced to put Toulon ahead.

Jonathan Joseph then capitalised on a horror slice from Chris Ashton before Belleau collected his own kick to win.

They move above Bath to top the pool by three points before their visit to the Recreation Ground next weekend.

Toulon have only suffered one defeat, against Saracens last season, in their last 23 European ties at home.

Bath were trying to win their opening three games in the competition for the first time since 2005-06, and they came agonisingly close against an out-of-sorts Toulon.

The big-spending French side are struggling for form - they lie seventh in the Top 14 table - and had only won one game in their last four matches in all competitions.

Bath controlled the game from the start and Aled Brew's rampaging run down the left wing set up Anthony Watson for the first try, despite a hint of a forward pass from Joseph in the build-up.

But Toulon looked dangerous on the counter-attack and with numbers out wide, Mathieu Bastareaud flicked the ball to Ma'a Nonu in the face of the on-rushing Joseph as Toulon clawed their way back.

Rhys Priestland added a second penalty of the half to give Bath a well-deserved half-time lead, but the home side set up camp on the Bath try-line after the break.

Chris Ashton has switched from wing to full-back this season for Toulon

The visitors lost returning Wales forward Taulupe Faletau to injury just 10 minutes after the interval and when Cook, on his 100th appearance for Bath, was sent to the sin bin, Mathewson crossed from the back of the scrum.

Bath found themselves ahead again, in fortunate fashion, after a loose Toulon line-out was mopped up by Ashton, who ran across his own goal-line before a horrible sliced kick fell handily to Joseph to score under the posts.

The 30-year-old has scored 13 tries in 11 games in the Top 14 this season but he looked uncomfortable all afternoon in his new position of full-back and his moment of madness was almost a costly error.

With 10 minutes to play, Ashton came close to redeeming himself but his initial stretch for the line was short and after a lengthy look from the TMO, it was ruled inconclusive.

The former Saracens player was then saved by a moment of magic from Belleau, who stabbed a speculative kick through before collecting well to secure the victory.

Bath still had time to win it but fly-half Rhys Priestland failed to find touch from his penalty but Todd Blackadder's side did claim a losing bonus point.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 5 Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Toulon 3 3 0 0 75 69 0 12 Bath 3 2 0 1 61 37 1 9 Scarlets 3 1 0 2 66 67 3 7 Benetton 3 0 0 2 57 86 3 3

Toulon: Ashton; Tuisova, Bastareaud (c), Nonu, Radradra; Trinh-Duc, Mathewson; Fresia, Guirado, Chilachava, Manoa, Taofifenua, Fernandez Lobbe, Lakafia, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Etrillard, Chiocci, Van Der Merwe, Isa, Belleau, Pietersen, Meric, Kruger.

Bath: Watson; Brew, Joseph, Tapuai, Banahan; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Lahiff, Stooke, Charteris, Garvey (c), Grant, Faletau.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Auterac, Thomas, Ewels, Mercer, Fotuali'i, Burns, Wilson.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)