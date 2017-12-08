European Champions Cup: Scarlets v Benetton Rugby (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cheetahs 28-21 Scarlets

European Champions Cup Pool 5 Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, 5 Live Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets have recalled 10 international players as they host Benetton in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

However, Wales centre Scott Williams, who leaves for Ospreys at the end of 2017-18 is not in the matchday squad, but is on standby as their 25th man.

Leigh Halfpenny, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies return behind the scrum.

Wyn Jones, John Barclay and Ken Owen are back up front while Rob Evans and Aled Davies are on the bench.

Australian lock Steven Cummins will make his home bow having played in the Scarlets' Pro14 defeat by Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Halfpenny's return prompts Johnny McNicholl to switch to right wing as Tom Prydie drops to the bench.

Scott Williams has made 51 Wales appearances

Wales' two-try debutant in their win against South Africa last weekend, New Zealand-born Parkes, joins Australian Paul Asquith in midfield.

Steff Hughes, who led Scarlets in their loss against Cheetahs, is the midfield bench option.

Wing Monty Ioane makes his Benetton debut.

The 23-year-old nephew of former Australia wing or centre Digby Ioane, joined Benetton from New Zealand province Bay of Plenty. He has previously played for Stade Francais and another New Zealand province, Tasman.

Pool 5 leaders Toulon host second-placed Bath after winless Scarlets take on bottom club Benetton.

But Scarlets retain hopes of making the knock-out stages.

They Scarlets beat the Italian side 20-8 in the Pro14 on 3 November and Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac expects them to again be better than in recent years.

He said: "The biggest challenge for us will be integrating everyone back in and starting well giving ourselves the best chance of scoring four tries. If we can do that we'll be very pleased.

"We also understand that Benetton are a better side than they have been in recent years. We played them a few weeks ago and having played them only a few weeks ago in the league, we know that they're a tough nut to crack, and they crossed the line on two occasions that night."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Paul Asquith, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; 10 Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Werner Kruger, Steven Cummins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, James Davies, John Barclay.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Rob Evans, Simon Gardiner, Lewis Rawlins, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Steff Hughes, Tom Prydie.

Benetton Rugby: Jayden Hayward; Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Giorgio Bronzini; Nicola Quaglio, Hame Faiva, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Federico Ruzza, Francesco Minto, Sebastian Negri, Robert Barbieri.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Alberto De Marchi, Marco Fuser, Whetu Douglas, Tito Tebaldi, 22 Ian McKinley, Luca Morisi.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Assitant referees: Tual Trainini (Fra), Mathieu Noirot (Fra)

TMO: Graham Hughes (Eng)