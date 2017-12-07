Edinburgh sign prop Matt Shields from Rotherham Titans
Edinburgh have signed prop Matt Shields from Rotherham Titans until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old tighthead moved to the English Championship strugglers from Harlequins in the summer.
He arrives in Edinburgh as a replacement for Italy international Michele Rizzo, who has been recalled from a loan spell by Leicester.
"I'm delighted to be joining Edinburgh at what is a very exciting time for the club," said Shields.
"I'd like to thank everyone at Rotherham for their support and the opportunities that I've been given this season."
A statement on the Titans website says: "Matt chose to trigger a release clause in his contract enabling him to move north of the border".