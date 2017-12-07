Edinburgh sign prop Matt Shields from Rotherham Titans

Matt Shields spent two seasons with Harlequins before his move to Rotherham
Edinburgh have signed prop Matt Shields from Rotherham Titans until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old tighthead moved to the English Championship strugglers from Harlequins in the summer.

He arrives in Edinburgh as a replacement for Italy international Michele Rizzo, who has been recalled from a loan spell by Leicester.

"I'm delighted to be joining Edinburgh at what is a very exciting time for the club," said Shields.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Rotherham for their support and the opportunities that I've been given this season."

A statement on the Titans website says: "Matt chose to trigger a release clause in his contract enabling him to move north of the border".

