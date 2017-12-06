Gloucester deals for Billy Twelvetrees, Henry Trinder, Tom Marshall and Lewis Ludlow

Billy Twelvetrees has played 22 times for England

In-form Premiership side Gloucester have given new, undisclosed-length contracts to Billy Twelvetrees, Henry Trinder, Tom Marshall and Lewis Ludlow.

Versatile England international centre Twelvetrees, 29, has played in 100 Premiership matches for Gloucester.

Long-serving former England Saxons centre Trinder, 28, has been with the Cherry and Whites since 2008.

Full-back Marshall, 27, arrived in 2015 from Super Rugby side Chiefs and back row Ludlow, 23, is an academy product.

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC Radio Gloucestershire on Wednesday to announce the quartet's extensions, director of rugby David Humphreys confirmed he also signed a new contract earlier in 2017, prior to the start of the season.

"I was delighted to sign a new deal, and commit to an amazing group," Humphreys said.

Gloucester are second in the Premiership, with seven wins from 10 league matches so far since head coach Johan Ackermann's summer arrival.