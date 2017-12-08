European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v London Irish

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne scored 10 points for Edinburgh against London Irish in October

European Challenge Cup Venue: Myreside Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Pool leaders Edinburgh hand a competitive debut to Darcy Graham for the visit of London Irish.

The ex-Scotland Sevens international starts on the blind-side wing while Darryl Marfo and Stuart McInally return to the front three after Scotland duty.

London Irish hand full debuts to hooker Saia Fainga'a and prop Manasa Saulo.

Fainga'a, capped 36 times by Australia, has recovered from a foot injury, while Fiji international Saulo is available after the recent Autumn Tests.

Irish also include Scotland prop Gordon Reid and former Edinburgh players Greig Tonks at full-back and Mike Coman among the second row replacements.

Edinburgh scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, a hat-trick scorer in South Africa against Southern Kings last week, is the competition's current leading points scorer on 24 and notched 10 in the 37-14 victory against Irish in October.

Match facts

The clubs have met four times previously in the Challenge Cup, all four games coming since the beginning of 2014-15 with Edinburgh winning three of those fixtures (L1).

Edinburgh have won each of their past 10 home games in the pool stage, conceding just 15 points per game during that run.

Edinburgh are the top scorers after two rounds, amassing 110 points and 15 tries.

London Irish have conceded just 18 turnovers so far this season, at least five fewer than any other side.

Lasha Lomidze is the only player in the Challenge Cup this season to make 30+ carries and 30+ tackles.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Hoyland, Dean, Burliegh, Graham; Van der Walt, Hidalgo-Clyne; Marfo, McInally (capt), McCallum, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cochrane, Sutherland, Shields, Carmichael, Ritchie, Kennedy, Fife, Rasolea.

London Irish: Tonks; Ransom, Fowlie, Williams, Loader; Bell, Steele; Reid, Fainga'a, Saulo, Lloyd, De Chaves (capt), Cooke, Northcote-Green, Lomidze.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Elrington, Chawatama, Basham, Coman, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Williams.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (Ire)