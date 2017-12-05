Ospreys: Four Wales players doubtful for Northampton match

Rhys Webb (l) came on during the second half of Wales' win over south Africa, a match Justin Tipuric (r) missed through injury

European Champions Cup Pool 2 Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Northampton

Ospreys have injury worries over four British and Irish Lions before their European Champions Cup match with Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb are all carrying knocks after Wales' autumn Tests.

Jones, Biggar and Webb played in the 24-22 win over South Africa, a match Tipuric missed with a thigh strain.

Defence coach Brad Davis said: "We'll make an assessment on Thursday, but you'd have to say they're doubtful."

The Welsh region have lost against Clermont Auvergne and defending champions Saracens already in the tournament.

And they are rooted to the bottom of Conference A in the Pro14 after suffering an eighth defeat in 10 games against Munster last Saturday.

Davis admits the poor results have had an impact on morale, saying: "I'd be dishonest is I didn't say it's been tough.

"Coaches and players we all feel a great degree of responsibility for where we are in terms of our performances and in the table we feel the pain for our supporters.

"Confidence is an overly used word in sport, but winning breeds confidence and generally when you play with confidence and a swagger the rub of the green seems to go your way."

'Brilliant signings'

The Australian, however, was upbeat about the future after the region signed Wales internationals Scott Williams and Aled Davies from Scarlets for next season.

"I think they're brilliant signings," he said.

"I think it shows that the board have a determination to invest and improve a squad, I think it shows that high quality players want to come and want to work within the structures that we have at the Ospreys."

Biggar (Northampton) and Webb (Toulon) are both leaving next season, while Scarlets have signed Samoa international centre Kieron Fonotia from Ospreys, with Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac saying the Swansea-based region had not got the best out of the player.