Taulupe Faletau: Bath charged for releasing Wales number eight

Wales beat South Africa 24-22 on Saturday at the Principality Stadium

Bath have been charged by Premiership Rugby after allowing number eight Taulupe Faletau to play for Wales against South Africa on 2 December.

Premiership rules state that its clubs are not allowed to release players for Tests outside World Rugby's international window.

In 2013, Northampton Saints were fined £60,000 for releasing George North to play in a Test against Australia.

Bath, who admitted they were risking a sanction, have seven days to respond.

While most of Wales' England-based contingent returned to their clubs prior to Saturday's win over the Springboks, Faletau stayed with the national side.

The 27-year-old is understood to have negotiated full release for international matches when he joined the West Country club from Welsh region Dragons in 2016.

All the other autumn Tests were played on or before 25 November.