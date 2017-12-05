Gloucester will replace Kingsholm pitch with hybrid playing surface in 2018

Kingsholm
Kingsholm will join Leicester Tigers' Welford Road in using a hybrid playing surface

Gloucester will install a hybrid pitch at Kingsholm at the end of the 2017-18 season instead of an artificial surface after consulting players and staff.

The Premiership club is to invest £1m in the replacement pitch together with new bonuses for non-playing staff.

"The best commercial option would have been to opt for an all-weather surface," chief executive Stephen Vaughan told the club website.

"But we have opted for the preferred choice of the playing squad."

The new pitch will be a mixture of grass and artificial fibres, and is an evolution of the one in use at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road.

Vaughan added: "Extensive research has taken place into all surfaces that are currently used across professional sport, including hybrid and fully artificial alternatives.

"We will still, however, be in a position to use our new pitch more for our community work, for the Gloucester-Hartpury Women's team and other club activity.

"This is a very significant project for the club and it's been very important that we've done our due diligence."

