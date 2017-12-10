European Champions Cup: Saracens v Clermont Auvergne moved to Monday

Saracens' match has moved from Sunday to Monday

Saracens' European Champions Cup match with Clermont Auvergne at Allianz Park will be played behind closed doors on Monday at 17:30 GMT.

The teams were due to meet - in a repeat of the 2017 final - at Allianz Park on Sunday, but the match was postponed because of the weather.

Tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby said no fans would be allowed attend the rearranged match because of "continuing adverse weather conditions expected in the vicinity of the stadium".

Saracens are top of Pool 2, one point ahead of Clermont.