European Champions Cup: Harlequins v Ulster

Rory Best has made just three appearances for Ulster so far this season.

European Champions Cup Pool 1 Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 10 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best will miss the European Champions Cup tie against Harlequins on Sunday.

Best, 35, has been ruled out of the Pool 1 contest with a foot infection.

England prop Kyle Sinckler has been recalled to the Harlequins front-row, while Mike Brown will captain the team in the absence of James Horwill.

Quins have just one point from their opening two games while Ulster are in third place after a win and a loss during the first two rounds.

Best was expected to return to the Ulster starting line-up for the visit to the Twickenham Stoop after he was introduced off the bench during last weekend's dramatic draw against Dragons in the Pro14 but his absence means that Rob Herring will start at hooker, while Iain Henderson will captain the side from blindside flanker.

Henderson, Herring and winger Jacob Stockdale have all returned to the Ulster starting side after they were rested following their involvement for Ireland during the November internationals.

Stockdale joins Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau in the back three, while Stuart McCloskey and Tommy Bowe will continue their centre partnership.

Tight-head prop Wiehahn Herbst, who missed the recent games against Benetton and Dragons with a calf injury, is joined by Herring and Callum Black in the front row.

Harlequins are without the former Australia captain, Horwill because of a knee injury while prop Will Collier has also been ruled out with a shoulder problem.

Fly-half Marcus Smith is named to start after he was a late withdrawal from the side that beat Saracens in the Premiership on Sunday.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 1 Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points La Rochelle 2 2 0 0 75 44 2 10 Wasps 2 1 0 1 50 29 1 5 Ulster 2 1 0 1 36 50 0 4 Harlequins 2 0 0 2 37 75 1 1

Harlequins: Brown (capt), Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Bothma, Robshaw, Luamanu. Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Swainston, Lamb, White, Prior, Stanley, Chisholm.

Ulster: Piutau, Gilroy, Bowe, McCloskey, Stockdale; Lealiifano, Cooney; Black, Herring, Herbst, O'Connor, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Reidy, Timoney. Replacements:Andrew, Warwick, Kane, Rea, Henry, Marshall, Nelson, Ludik.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)