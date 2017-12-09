European Champions Cup: Northampton 32-43 Ospreys

Jeff Hassler
Ospreys wing Hassler scored two tries in a game featuring 11 tries
European Rugby Champions Cup
Northampton (3) 32
Tries: Hartley, Groom, Horne, Tuala, Mallinder Cons: Mallinder, Tuala Pens: Myler
Ospreys (17) 43
Tries: Evans 2, Habberfield, Hassler 2, Fonotia, Cons: S Davies 5 Pens: S Davies

Ospreys held on to secure their first victory of the season in the Champions Cup despite a late flurry of tries from fellow strugglers Northampton.

Both sides were in desperate need of a win and Ospreys were utterly dominant in leading 43-8 with 20 minutes left.

Saints scored four quick tries through Nic Groom, Rob Horne, Ahsee Tuala and Harry Mallinder but fell just short.

Ospreys then had Hanno Dirksen sent off for a dangerous tackle in a chaotic finish at Franklin's Gardens.

More to follow.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Horne, Burrell, Foden; Francis, Groom; van Wyk, Hartley (capt), Ford-Robinson, Ribbans, Day, Lawes, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Hill, Paterson, Gibson, Reinach, Myler, Estelles.

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Fonotia, Watkin, Hassler; S Davies, Habberfield; Smith, Baldwin, Arhip, B Davies, Wyn Jones (capt), Lydiate, Cracknell, King.

Replacements: Otten, Jenkins, Fia, Beard, McCusker, Morgan-Williams, Hook, John.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra).

