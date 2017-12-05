Joe Launchbury: Wasps and England lock ignores rival offers to sign new contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Wasps captain Joe Launchbury has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the Premiership club.
The 26-year-old England lock follows the lead of international team-mate Elliot Daly, while Tom Cruse, Ashley Johnson, Rob Miller and Alex Rieder have extended deals in recent weeks.
"We know a number of sides would have been keen for Joe to join them," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.
"It is a mark of his loyalty and belief in the squad we are assembling."
Exeter-born Launchbury first joined the Wasps academy in 2009 when they were based in the south-east.
He has made 117 appearances since his Premiership debut against Leicester in 2011, playing a key role in the four-times Premiership champions' revitalisation as a club since moving to the Midlands.
Launchbury said: "I'm really pleased to sign on again for a bit longer at the club.
"Over the past few weeks, it has been great to see a number of players signing new contracts, enabling the club to retain quality players.
"That reflects the belief we have in Dai and in our squad.
"We've had our disappointments, but I feel over the past few years we've really shown our potential on both the European and domestic scene."