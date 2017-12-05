Joe Launchbury: Wasps and England lock ignores rival offers to sign new contract

Wasps' Joe Launchbury in action
Joe Launchbury was named as Wasps' new captain for the 2016-17 Premiership season

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old England lock follows the lead of international team-mate Elliot Daly, while Tom Cruse, Ashley Johnson, Rob Miller and Alex Rieder have extended deals in recent weeks.

"We know a number of sides would have been keen for Joe to join them," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"It is a mark of his loyalty and belief in the squad we are assembling."

Exeter-born Launchbury first joined the Wasps academy in 2009 when they were based in the south-east.

He has made 117 appearances since his Premiership debut against Leicester in 2011, playing a key role in the four-times Premiership champions' revitalisation as a club since moving to the Midlands.

Launchbury said: "I'm really pleased to sign on again for a bit longer at the club.

"Over the past few weeks, it has been great to see a number of players signing new contracts, enabling the club to retain quality players.

"That reflects the belief we have in Dai and in our squad.

"We've had our disappointments, but I feel over the past few years we've really shown our potential on both the European and domestic scene."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired