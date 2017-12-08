European Challenge Cup: Worcester v Oyonnax

USA international hooker Joe Taufete'e is the tournament's joint-leading try scorer after a hat-trick against Brive

European Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have rung the changes for the visit of Top 14 side Oyonnax, with only number eight David Denton keeping his place from their Premiership defeat by Sale.

Prop Ryan Bower captains the side and is joined in the front row by Gareth Milasinovich and Joe Taufete'e.

Ben Howard starts at full-back after England Sevens duty.

Dean Hammond and Max Stelling form the midfield with Sam Olver and Michael Dowsett the half-back pairing.

Full-back Chris Pennell and fly-half Jamie Shillcock are among the replacements.

Howard, Hammond and Stelling are the only members of the Warriors squad who beat Oyonnax 20-13 in at Sixways in January 2014.

Worcester, currently second in their pool, beat Brive in their opening game in the tournament before losing at Connacht.

Oyonnax have lost both their matches so far.

Warriors: Howard; Howe, Hammond, Stelling, Humphreys; Olver, Dowsett; Bower (capt), Taufete'e, Milasinovich, Phillips, Barry, Taylor, Durutalo, Denton

Replacements: Haupt, Kerrod, Alo, Faosiliva, Williams, Baldwin, Shillcock, Pennell

Oyonnax: Tian; Muller, Lasmarrigues, Veau, Giresse; Ruiz, Hall; Vartanov, Elliot, Mirtskhulava, Kerry, Njewel, Barba, Taieb (capt), Fa'asavalu

Replacements: Geledan, Buys, Laclayat, Fabbri, Fucina, Audy, Seuteni, Leindekar Virginio