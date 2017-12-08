European Challenge Cup: Zebre v Gloucester
|Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT
Gloucester make eight changes for their trip to Zebre in the Challenge Cup.
Wing Charlie Sharples returns after a shoulder injury, while Mariano Galarza gets his first start of the season.
Wales' Owen Williams returns at fly-half after international duty, as the Cherry and Whites bid for their second win in Pool Three so far.
Italian club Zebre will be looking for their first victory in the competition this season, having picked up one point from two previous pool matches.
Zebre: Minozzi; Gaffney, Bellini, Boni, Venditti; Canna, Violi; Lovotti, Fabiani, Chistolini, Sisi, Biagi (c), Mbanda, Meyer, Giammarioli.
Replacements: Luus, Ah-Nau, Bello, Krumov, Sarto, Palazzani, Pratichetti, Bordoli.
Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Symons, Atkinson, Purdy; Williams, Vellacott; McAllister, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage (c), Galarza, Clarke, Polledri, Ackermann.
Replacements: Walker, Orr, Hohneck, Thrush, Ludlow, Heinz, Twelvetrees, Thorley.