European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Cardiff Blues

Denny Solomona has scored seven tries 12 games for Sale this season

European Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Radio Cymru, and BBC Sport website; live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale make 10 changes from the Premiership side which beat Worcester for the visit of group leaders Cardiff.

Forwards Ross Harrison, WillGriff John and Ross Curry, wing Denny Solomona and fly-half AJ MacGinty keep their places.

Cardiff Blues make eight changes from their defeat at Glasgow in the Pro14, but only have flanker Seb Davies back from international duty.

Flanker Josh Navidi and hooker Kristian Dacey are rested after playing all four autumn internationals for Wales.

Gareth Anscombe moves from full-back to fly-half, while Josh Turnbull switches to open-side flanker after Olly Robinson's return to Bristol.

Former British and Irish Lion Matthew Rees takes over the captaincy, while prop Taufa'ao Filise is banned for three weeks after his red card at Glasgow.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Jennings, Van Rensburg, Charnley; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Jones, John, Nott, Ostrikov, Neild, Curry, Ross (capt.).

Replacements: Webber, Flynn, Tarus, Postlethwaite, Seymour, De Klerk, James, O'Connor.

Cardiff: Morgan; Lane, Smith, Lee-lo, Summerhill; Anscombe, L. Williams; Thyer, Rees (capt.), Peikrishvili, Earle, Down, Davies, Turnbull, N. Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Domachowski, Assiratti, Welch, Bennett, T. Williams, Evans, Scully.