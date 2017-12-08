European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Bordeaux-Begles

Tom Penny has not played for Newcastle since suffering a knee injury against Bath in February

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Pool One leaders Newcastle recall centre Tom Penny for the trip to second-placed Bordeaux-Begles.

Penny has played only one game in 2017 after breaking his arm and then tearing an anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Sam Lockwood also returns after a year out with an Achilles injury, as Falcons make 10 changes to the starting line-up which beat Northampton Saints.

Simon Hammersley and Josh Matavesi, plus forwards Calum Green, Mark Wilson and Gary Graham, retain their places.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Tait, Penny, Matavesi, Radwan; Willis, Stuart; Lockwood, Sowrey, Wilson, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Graham, Burrows.

Replacements: Blamire, Vickers, Davison, Young, Orr, Hodgson, C. Wilson, Kibirige.

Bordeaux-Begles: Ducuing; Cros, Uberti, Lonca, Fuatai; Jalibert, Lesgourgues; Taofifenua, Pelissie, Cobilas, Jones, Cazeaux, Diaby, Roumat, Houston.

Replacements: Avei, Paiva, Poux, Gayraud, Woki, Doubrere, Volavola, Rey.