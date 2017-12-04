Stuart Hogg: Full-back to miss Glasgow v Montpellier

Stuart Hogg was forced to sit out Scotland's win over the Wallabies

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Montpellier Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday, 8 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland (FM), 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website

Stuart Hogg will miss Glasgow Warriors' European Champions Cup clash with Montpellier due to a hip flexor injury, coach Kenny Murray has confirmed.

The Scotland full-back sustained the damage in the warm-up before the November thumping of Australia.

Glasgow host Montpellier on Friday, with hooker Fraser Brown also likely to be sidelined after several concussions.

"Stuart is out this weekend," Murray said of Hogg. "Fraser will probably be another week or so."

Of Hogg's injury, Murray explained: "The medics will see how Stuart's recovery is - immediately after injury it's hard to put a time on it, so they'll see how he goes over the next week, then they can tell.

"The job is to get him on the park as quick as we can, but at the same time make sure we're managing it.

Brown suffered the most recent in a series of head injuries against Australia

"Fraser has had a few injuries over a period of time, so we're cautious we don't bring guys back too quickly. We're looking for Fraser to get back through his return-to-play protocols within the week, so he should be back playing very quickly."

'We were outmuscled'

Murray is hopeful fellow hookers Pat MacArthur and George Turner will be available for Friday's must-win match following recent injuries, with both training on Monday, which would avert the awkward scenario of James Malcolm, 23, being the only fit senior hooker at the club's disposal.

Despite winning all 10 of their Pro14 fixtures to date, Dave Rennie's side have yet to pick up a point on European duty, and are bottom of Pool 3 as they prepare to welcome former Scotland boss Vern Cotter's Montpellier to Scotstoun.

Warriors were beaten away from home by Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs, and in Glasgow by domestic rivals Leinster, who top the pool, failing to pick up a losing bonus point from either.

"At Exeter, it was a really tight game, 17-15 down after 77 minutes," Murray told BBC Scotland. "We didn't really take all our chances when we got into good positions. We didn't manage it well enough.

Hogg featured in the European defeat by Leinster at Scotstoun

"And also, our defence on our try-line needed to be a wee bit better. Two of their tries effectively came from pick-and-goes.

"Against Leinster at home, we were effectively outmuscled. They brought a real physicality that day and we didn't match it. When we played Leinster again [in the league], albeit it was two different teams, we managed to get that win against them, so that gave the boys that lift going into these games."

'We talk about attacking their attack'

Following the long-serving Matt Taylor's promotion to Gregor Townsend's Scotland coaching staff on a permanent basis, Murray, took leadership of Warriors' defensive duties at the start of the season.

Under his and Rennie's stewardship, Glasgow have the meanest defence in the league, while running in 44 tries, scored by 23 different players, at the other end of the pitch.

New Zealander Rennie is keen to foster an understanding of "Scottishness" in his troops, with the squad dispatched to learn about Scots history and victories in battle.

Rennie has guided Glasgow to 10 wins from 10 league outings

"What we've been trying to do is look at Scottish battles and what we can take from Scottish history that might help what we're trying to achieve in attack and defence," Murray said.

"Yesterday we went to Stirling, split the players into three groups - one visited Stirling Castle, one visited the Wallace Monument and one visited the site of the Battle of Bannockburn.

"They got tours and presentations there about how the battles were won, how a small Scots army managed to overcome a large English army, and the different tactics and techniques in that.

"The boys came and presented what they learned and what we can take forward in our history. And for a lot of the new guys to learn a bit about Scottish culture, the heritage, how Scotland came to be where it is now.

"Even the guys who are Scottish get an understanding of what Flower of Scotland actually means. The words that those guys sing on international days were put into some kind of context.

"For example, we kook at how the Scots defended against the English armies, they did that with the element of surprise, they attacked their attack. In defence, that's something we talk about, rather than thinking about defending opposition, we think about attacking their attack. "