Ospreys sign Scarlets scrum-half Aled Davies on two-year deal

Aled Davies made his second Wales start in their win over South Africa on 2 December, 2017

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is to join Ospreys from Scarlets at the start of the 2018-19 season on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join fellow Wales international Scott Williams in moving between the west Wales rivals.

Davies, who has five caps, started the win over South Africa on Saturday.

British and Irish Lion Rhys Webb is leaving Ospreys for Toulon at the end of 2017-18 and another Wales international, Gareth Davies, is Scarlets' first-choice nine.

'The correct move for me' - Aled Davies

Aled Davies said: "It's been an incredibly hard decision to leave my boyhood club at the Scarlets where I've had a fantastic nine years at the club and leave many good friends.

"However, having sat down a few times with [head coach] Steve Tandy, it was clear that moving to the Ospreys was the correct rugby move for me and will allow me to develop further as a player.

"I believe the Ospreys gameplan will suit my style of play."

Tandy says their new half-back has "one of the best passes in the game".

Tandy added: "He has a really bright future ahead at regional and international level."

Ospreys are struggling at the bottom of Pro14 Conference A while defending champions Scarlets are top of Conference B.