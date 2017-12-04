Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony hands Munster contract boost

Peter O'Mahony limbers up during a Munster training session on Monday

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony says he is "hopeful" of signing a new IRFU contract to remain at Munster.

It was reported last week that the British and Irish Lions captain had rejected an IRFU offer to retain his services beyond the 2019 World Cup.

The 28-year-old has received contract offers from French and English clubs.

"Hopefully we come to an agreement and it will get done - it's at a fairly important juncture now," O'Mahony told RTE Sport.

O'Mahony's team-mate Simon Zebo is swapping the Irish set-up for a lucrative move to France next season.

Zebo's announcement led to his omission from Ireland's autumn internationals and came after coach Joe Schmidt indicated that players moving abroad would not be considered for selection.

Debut in 2010

O'Mahony, who made his Munster debut seven years ago, has won 42 international caps.

"Hopefully it will be sorted one way or another come Christmas," added O'Mahony.

"Obviously it's well documented that I have had a few contract offers from France and England.

"It's business isn't it? That's the way it goes. It's professional sport, professional contracts. You have got to take yourself away from the emotional attachment and just deal with it from a business point of view.

"That's the way we are dealing with it through my agents."

When asked if his preference would be to stay with Munster, O'Mahony said: "Of course it is, but as I say, you take away your emotional attachment to these things and let the lads deal with your side of it."