Jonny Bell and Tim Taylor: Gloucester coaches sign new contracts

Jonny Bell played in two World Cups for Ireland

Gloucester's defence coach Jonny Bell and backs coach Tim Taylor have signed new deals with the Premiership club.

Former Ireland international Bell, 43, joined the Cherry and Whites in 2015 and is also an assistant coach.

Ex-Gloucester fly-half Taylor, 35, retired because of injury in 2014 and was initially a kicking coach.

Director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website: "I'm delighted Jonny and Tim have renewed their contracts. Continuity is incredibly important."