Scotland equal highest-ever World Rugby ranking of fifth

Jonny Gray carries for Scotland against New Zealand
Scotland came close a first-ever victory over New Zealand in November

Scotland have equalled their highest-ever placing of fifth in the World Rugby rankings following the autumn internationals.

Gregor Townsend's men recorded wins over Samoa and Australia, and ran back-to-back world champions New Zealand close in November.

The Scots overtake South Africa, who lost to Wales on Saturday.

Scotland climbed to fifth for the first time in February by beating the Welsh in the Six Nations Championship.

Scotland's autumn internationals
Scotland 44-38 Samoa
Scotland 17-22 New Zealand
Scotland 53-24 Australia

