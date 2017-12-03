Leinster women too strong for Ulster in opening Interpro

Leinster women earned a dominant 34-10 win over Ulster in Sunday's opening Interprovincial game at Dromore,

Aimee Clarke scored three of Leinster's tries with Michelle Claffey, Susan Vaughan and Lindsay Peat also notching touchdowns for the winners.

Ulster will be back in action next Sunday when they play Munster at Garryowen while Leinster host Connacht next weekend.

Connacht defeated Munster 19-15 in Saturday's opening Interpro.

