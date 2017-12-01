Pro14: Benetton v Leinster (Sat)

Garry Ringrose has made 11 appearances for Ireland

Guiness Pro14: Benetton v Leinster Date: Saturday 2 December Venue: Stadio Monigo Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Latest score and report on BBC Sport website

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will make his first appearance of the season in Leinster's Pro14 match away to Benetton on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had shoulder surgery in July and was unable to play in Ireland's three autumn internationals.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen hands a debut to winger James Lowe who joined recently from Super Rugby team Chiefs.

Luke McGrath is back to captain the side from scrum-half with Ross Byrne selected at fly-half.

In the front row, Jack McGrath and James Tracy return following their involvement in the November internationals, while second row Ian Nagle makes his first start of the campaign.

Flanker Josh van der Flier will play for the first time since injuring his ankle against Glasgow Warriors in October.

Leinster, who hammered Dragons 54-10 last week, are second in Conference B with seven wins from nine, seven points behind leaders Scarlets.

Benetton have won three out of nine Pro14 matches and sit fifth in the seven-team Conference.

Benetton: M Banks, T Benvenuti, I Brex, A Sgarbi (cpt), L Sperandio, T Allan, G Bronzini, R Barbieri, N Manu, W Douglas, I Herbst, A Zanni, T Pasquali, T Baravalle, C Traore.

Replacements: H Faiva, N Quaglio, A De Marchi, F Ruzza, M Lazzaroni, S Negri, E Gori, L Morisi.

Leinster: J Larmour, D Kearney, G Ringrose, N Reid, J Lowe, R Byrne, L McGrath (cpt); J McGrath, J Tracy, A Porter, I Nagle, S Fardy, J Murphy, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, E Byrne, V Abdaladze, M Kearney, M Deegan, N McCarthy, F McFadden, R O'Loughlin.