Dan Biggar: South Africa Test defines Wales' autumn

Dan Biggar will make his 60th appearance for Wales when they play South Africa in Cardiff

Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Dan Biggar believes Saturday's Test with South Africa will deliver the verdict on Wales' autumn campaign.

Wales face the Springboks following defeats against Australia and New Zealand, plus an ugly 13-6 victory over unheralded Georgia.

While Wales have tried to play more expansively, the Wallabies and All Blacks ran in nine tries between them.

"We'll find out how decent an autumn we've had come Saturday at 4pm," Biggar explained.

"If the scoreboard is in South Africa's favour, we will all have to admit it has probably been a poor autumn in terms of everything.

"But if we get a win, backed up against the performances against Australia and New Zealand, I think it will be a pretty decent autumn and will build in nicely to the Six Nations and the (2018) summer tour.

"It's massively important, and the only thing that matters, really, to us as a squad is to make sure we are winners on that field on Saturday rather than being positive about playing well, but not quite getting over the line.

"I always say you've got to be judged by results, and we have been disappointed with the results against Australia and New Zealand.

"But we have shown lots of positive signs in the way we play, and naturally if you are going to change your style and evolve in how you are playing, it's going to take time to get used to combinations and you have to find out things about yourselves."

'It should be the Dan Biggar game'!

Whatever happens on Saturday, Biggar will win his 60th cap when he takes to the pitch, therefore guaranteeing his availability for Wales when he joins Aviva Premiership club Northampton next term.

Under a new selection policy that took effect earlier this season, players who now agree contracts outside of Wales will not be available for their country unless they have reached 60 caps or more.

"We should call it the Dan Biggar Game!" Biggar added.

"It's one of those things. Just because you get to 60 caps doesn't mean that you are going to get picked for Wales forever and ever if you leave.

"But it obviously will mean that door is still open for me when I leave next year. It's nice to get that out the way as quickly as possible, so injury, form or whatever is out of the window. I can just concentrate on playing now."