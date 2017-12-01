Pro14: Glasgow Warriors 40-16 Cardiff Blues

Ruaridh Jackson, playing his third game in six days, scored Glasgow's third try of the evening

Pro14 Glasgow Warriors (14) 40 Tries: Johnson, Dunbar, Jackson, Vunisa, Sarto, Matawalu Cons: P Horne 5 Cardiff Blues (13) 16 Try: Cook Con: Evans Pens: Evans 3

Glasgow made it 10 wins from 10 in the Pro14 with a 40-16 bonus-point triumph over 14-man Cardiff Blues.

The visitors had veteran prop Taufa'ao Filise dismissed after 30 minutes for an illegal high tackle that connected with the head of George Turner.

Blues had led through Macauley Cook's try, but Sam Johnson and Alex Dunbar put Warriors ahead before the break.

Second-half tries from Ruaridh Jackson, Samuela Vunisa, Leonardo Sarto and Niko Matawalu secured the victory.

Blues got the night off to a lively start, building a handsome lead before Glasgow had woken up. The boot of Jarrod Evans and a tremendous finish by Cook in the left corner gave them the beginning they would have dreamed about. When Evans put over the conversion, the visitors were 10 points clear.

Dave Rennie's team stirred soon after, Peter Horne punishing the Blues for getting too narrow in defence. His cross-field kick was a beauty, right on the money for Johnson to fend off Gareth Anscombe's tackle and score. Horne followed one fine kick with another to add the extras.

Australian centre Sam Johnson ran in Glasgow's first try

Glasgow owned much of the game from that point on. They visited Cardiff's 22 once, twice, three times before the break and were undone by their own poor decision-making, impatience, lack of accuracy and by pretty stout defence from the visitors, who managed to teach Glasgow a lesson in efficiency when Evans boomed over another penalty to make it 13-7.

Blues didn't have many chances but they made the most of them.

For the visitors, the dam started to creak when Filise, the 40-year-old Tongan tight-head, went shoulder-first into Turner's head in the tackle. Turner couldn't continue. Referee Nigel Owens took his time, called for all the angles of the incident on offer, and then made his call - red card.

Given their numerical advantage, Glasgow were sluggish in trying to take advantage. Even when Jackson kick-started the move that brought them a second try, they made hard work of it until a late deluge of scores.

Jackson's try put them ahead, Horne throwing a long skip-pass to Callum Gibbins close to the right touchline, Gibbins then finding Dunbar who went over.

Blues were forced to play with 14 men for 50 minutes when Taufa'ao Filise was red-carded

Horne's conversion, much like the rest of his game, was good, but their lead was short-lived. Eight minutes into the new half, Evans landed another penalty. Glasgow eventually made their pressure tell even in the face of fine Welsh defence. They butchered an amount of chances but created so many that, inevitably, some of them had to stick.

It was when Blues were reduced to 13 - Olly Robinson sin-binned after a build-up of Welsh offences at the breakdown - that Glasgow kicked-on to victory.

They held out manfully under heavy pressure, but had to crack sooner or later. Cook, Josh Turnbull and Robinson tackled themselves to a standstill. Horne's looping pass to Jackson unlocked things. The fly-half then fired over another conversion to make it 21-16.

The bonus-point try came, again, when a tiring Blues couldn't halt another siege, Vunisa crashing over from close range.

There was a fifth before the end, Adam Hastings grubbering through for Sarto to touch down.

Fijian Niko Matawalu streaked clear to score the sixth and final Warriors try

And then a sixth, Matawalu chipping out of defence before gathering his own kick and sprinting away to the posts.

A 10th win from 10 Pro14 games was secured. A hugely satisfying statistic on an underwhelming night for Rennie, a night when that red card proved decisive.

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson; Lelia Masaga, Alex Dunbar, Sam Johnson, Leonardo Sarto; Peter Horne, Henry Pyrgos; Alex Allan, George Turner, Siua Halanukonuka, Kiran McDonald, Scott Cummings, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Smith, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: James Malcolm, Jamie Bhatti, D'Arcy Rae, Brian Alainu'uese, Samu Vunisa, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Niko Matawalu.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe (capt); Owen Lane, Garyn Smith, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Brad Thyer, Kirby Myhill, Taufa'ao Filise, George Earle, Macauley Cook, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Anton Peikrishvili, James Down, Damian Welch, Dane Blacker, Rey Lee-Lo, Tom James.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Lloyd Linton (SRU), Keith Allen (SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)