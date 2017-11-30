Dean Richards: Newcastle Falcons 'need to find accuracy' to end losing run

Falcons have lost games against top-six clubs Exeter, Leicester, Wasps and Gloucester

Newcastle Falcons need to fix up their accuracy to overcome their four-match Premiership losing run, says director of rugby Dean Richards.

Falcons won four of their first five games, but have not recorded another win since September.

However, with four try bonus points for four or more tries picked up this term, they are capable of scoring points.

"We've got a style of play whereby we should be scoring tries," Richards told BBC Newcastle.

"You only need to look at the Wasps game to see the amount of line-breaks we made to understand the opportunities are there.

"We need to take those opportunities, and when we're scoring tries the opposition aren't scoring tries, so it's simple.

"We need to have more patience, understand what we're about, improve our discipline in terms of playing our style and executing it."

Richards, who has been involved in rugby union at an elite level since making his Leicester debut in 1982, has seen the peaks and troughs of sport during his career.

He won numerous trophies with Leicester as a player and coach before his 23-year association with the club ended in 2004, and had similar ups and downs while with Harlequins and French side Grenoble.

That experience helps the 54-year-old retain perspective as Falcons look to rediscover the form they found at the very start of the campaign.

"We go through blips and highs and lows throughout the season," he added.

"At this moment defensively we're not so strong and we're not scoring tries so we've got to pick it up a little bit."