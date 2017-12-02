Autumn international: Wales 24-22 South Africa

Media playback is not supported on this device Parkes extends Wales' lead

Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa Wales (21) 24 Tries: S Williams, Parkes 2 Cons: Halfpenny 3 Pens: Halfpenny South Africa (10) 22 Tries: Gelant, Pollard, Kriel Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard

Wales survived a remarkable comeback to end their autumn series with a nail-biting win over South Africa.

Two tries by Hadleigh Parkes on his debut and one for Scott Williams saw Wales lead 21-3 after 30 minutes.

Warrick Gelant's try before half-time changed the momentum and Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel's touchdowns after the break edged the Springboks ahead.

But Leigh Halfpenny's 66th-minute penalty clinched a nervy win for Wales, just their fourth over South Africa.

It was a third consecutive home win for Warren Gatland's team against the Springboks, but they had to work for it.

The nerve-shredding finish seemed unlikely when Wales scored two tries in the opening eight minutes, with South Africa looking a shambles in defence.

But encouraged by a try against the run of play late in the opening half, South Africa were a team revived after the interval.

Wales centre Scott Williams opened the scoring against South Africa, adding to his try against New Zealand last week

Wales started with only eight of the players who played in the opening autumn Test defeat against Australia and with New Zealand-born Parkes making his debut on the day he qualified by residency - and being named man of the match.

After recovering their composure the Springboks - dominant at scrum and maul - scored 19 unanswered points, with flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit impressing.

But the tourists' second defeat of the autumn heaps pressure on coach Allister Coetzee and relieves some that was gathering for Gatland.

Flying start

Wales exposed chaotic Springbok defence in a frantic opening, fly-half Dan Biggar exploiting a narrow defence with a kick into the grateful arms of wing Hallam Amos whose inside pass sent Williams over.

More shambolic high-kick catching - or dropping - saw Wales build another attacking platform, with Biggar's grubber kick brilliantly picked up and touched down by Parkes with the defence nowhere.

Wing Warrick Gelant outpaced the Wales defence to begin the Springbok recovery

South Africa managed to create a bridgehead with their scrum and maul, but offered little behind and were 21-3 down just after half an hour when Biggar charged down Kriel's ponderous clearance kick with Taulupe Faletau throwing a scoring pass to Parkes.

South Africa produced a brilliant try when wing Dillyn Leyds exposed a tired-looking kick chase before Kriel's kick was chased down by Gelant.

21-11 at the interval was not a full reflection of Wales' dominance.

Springboks bite back

South Africa were a different team after the break, despite the loss of captain Eben Etzebeth to injury at half-time.

Playing with greater pace they troubled Wales, with Pollard's try continuing the revival before Kriel put them ahead in the 55th minute.

Had Pollard not hit the post with the conversion of his own try Wales could have been in bigger trouble.

But Wales clawed their way back, with Rhys Webb making an impact off the bench and Halfpenny making no mistake when called upon to save the day.

Man of the match

Hadleigh Parkes - Two tries on debut and a bruising impact as Wales went more direct in midfield.

It would have been rude not to hand him the award, although Du Toit was a strong contender as was Biggar before injury forced him off early in the second half.

Teams

Wales: Halfpenny; Amos, S Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Biggar, A Davies; R Evans, Dacey, Andrews; Hill, A W Jones; Shingler, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, W Jones, R Jones, S Davies, Lydiate, Webb, Patchell, Watkin.

South Africa: Coetzee; Leyds, Kriel, Venter, Gelant; Pollard, Cronje; Kitshoff, Marx, Louw, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, Du Toit, Du Preez.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nyakane, Dreyer, Mohoje, Cassiem, Schreuder, Jantjies, Am.

Match officials

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)