Scott Williams: Wales centre joins Ospreys from Scarlets

Scott Williams celebrates winning the 2016-17 Pro12 title with Scarlets

Wales centre Scott Williams will join Ospreys from Scarlets on a three-year deal starting in the 2018-19 season.

The 27-year-old is leaving a team that includes 2017 British and Irish Lions man-of-the-series Jonathan Davies and uncapped Wales squad centre Hadleigh Parkes.

Williams was omitted from Wales' initial autumn 2017 squad, but recalled when injury forced out Tyler Morgan.

Ospreys centre Kieron Fonotia will join Scarlets as Williams makes his move.

"This has not been an easy decision for me, but ultimately, I feel it is a move that is the right option for me at this time in my career," Williams said.

"I've loved every minute of my 11 years at the Scarlets."

Williams says Ospreys' mid-term plans and his status as a senior player are "exciting".

Ospreys are struggling at the foot of the Pro14 Conference A with seven losses and two wins, the last of them a record 47-6 defeat by Glasgow Warriors on 26 November.

Head coach Steve Tandy admitted that setback would prompt "questions to be asked".

'Statement of intent'

The Swansea-based team says Williams' signing is a "significant statement of intent".

Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said: "We are currently in something of a transition period.

"Looking ahead to next season there will be change as we look to freshen things up within the environment and this is the start of that.

"We are looking at strengthening in a number of positions and are close to securing a number of other exciting signings that will help us to kick-start the next phase of the Ospreys."